SNL 05/21/22 (S47E21) H: Natasha Lyonne - MG: Japanese Breakfast (Season Finale)
This is the Season 47 Finale!
I'm in the camp that doesn't know who either the Host or Musical Guest are... but I'm not going to complain about it.
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
- SNL 11/06/21 (S47E05) H: Kieran Culkin - MG: Ed Sheeran
- SNL 11/13/21 (S47E06) H: Jonathan Majors - MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
- SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
- SNL 12/18/21 (S47E09) H: Paul Rudd - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: Bleachers
- SNL 01/22/22 (S47E11) H: Will Forte - MG: Måneskin
- SNL 01/29/22 (S47E12) H: Willem Dafoe - MG: Katy Perry
- SNL 02/19/22 (S47EXX) H: Rocco - MG: Rocco (This is a joke)
- SNL 02/26/22 (S47E13) H: John Mulaney - MG: LCD Soundsystem
- SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14) H: Oscar Issac - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 03/12/22 (S47E15) H: Zoë Kravitz - MG: Rosalía
- SNL 04/02/22 (S47E16) H: Jerrod Carmichael - MG: Gunna
- SNL 04/09/22 (S47E17) H: Jake Gyllenhaal - MG: Camila Cabello
- SNL 04/16/22 (S47E18) H: Lizzo - MG: Lizzo
- SNL 05/07/22 (S47E19) H: Benedict Cumberbatch - MG: Arcade Fire
- SNL 05/14/22 (S47E20) H: Selena Gomez - MG: Post Malone
- SNL 05/21/22 (S47E21) H: Natasha Lyonne - MG: Japanese Breakfast
