Walker: Independence (CW) -- S: Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr -- EP: Jared Padalecki

Walker: Independence , a Walker origin story, is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyts journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.



Originally from Bostons high society, Abby is a tough-minded woman, moving across the country with her husband to a new life in Independence. After her husband is killed by a horse thief in the night, Abby wanders grief-stricken through the brush and finally into the town of Independence. She takes on the name of Walker and sets about building her strength (personal and financial), because shes going to be the first Walker to go to war against overwhelming odds. The first but not the last



