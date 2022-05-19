Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E03) -- "Ghosts of Illyria -- 5/19/22
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E03) -- "Ghosts of Illyria -- 5/19/22
GHOSTS OF ILLYRIA The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret shes been hiding as she races to find a cure.
Written by Akela Cooper & Bill Wolkoff. Directed by Leslie Hope.
Can't wait to watch ep 3. Had to get my Halo Season Finale in 1st though.
