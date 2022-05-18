DVD Talk Forum

SYTYCD - Season 17 Thread - Starts 5/18/22 (tWitch, JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison)

SYTYCD - Season 17 Thread - Starts 5/18/22 (tWitch, JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison)

   
SYTYCD - Season 17 Thread - Starts 5/18/22 (tWitch, JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison)

After a two year hiatus, theyve refreshed the judges: Stephen tWitch Boss, JoJo Siwa, and Matthew Morrison.

But Cat Deeley is still the host!

My wife and I still love watching this show in pretty much any way, shape, or form.
