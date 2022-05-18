Fire Country (CBS) -- S: Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Diane Farr, Kevin Alejandro
Fire Country (CBS) -- S: Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Diane Farr, Kevin Alejandro
Bad choices don't make a bad man. At least that's what Bode Donavan's been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he's been trying to convince himself of it, too. He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode's assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began..
Fire Country - New Drama Friday @ 9|8 c This Fall on CBS.
Starring: MAX THIERIOT BILLY BURKE KEVIN ALEJANDRO DIANE FARR STEPHANIE ARCILA JORDAN CALLOWAY and JULES LATIMER
In case you also watch Seal Team, Max Thieriot will also continue to work on that show. He's also the EP of Fire Country.
https://deadline.com/2022/05/max-thi...-1-1235023753/
