Irma Vep (HBO) - S: Alicia Vikander - based on the Oliver Assayas film - premieres 6/6/22

Quote:

Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as "Irma Vep" in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.



Check out the cult-classic 1996 Irma Vep film, also directed by Olivier Assayas, and now streaming on HBO Max.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Adria Arjona as Laurie

· Alex Descas as Gregory Desormeaux

· Alicia Vikander as Mira

· Antoine Reinartz as Jeremie

· Byron Bowers as Herman

· Carrie Brownstein as Zelda

· Devon Ross as Regina

· Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng

· Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Danjou

· Jeanne Balibar as Zoe

· Lars Eidinger as Gottfried

· Nora Hamzawi as Carla

· Tom Sturridge as Eamonn

· Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange

· Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal



CREW INFORMATION:

· Alicia Vikander as EP

· Ashley Levinson as EP

· Daniel Delume as EP

· Hallie Sekoff as EP

· Kevin Turen as EP

· Olivier Assayas as CRTR/DIR/EP

· Ravi Nandan as EP

· Sam Levinson as EP

· Stuart Manashil as EP

· Sylvie Barthet as EP