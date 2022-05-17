Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,645
Likes: 0
Received 2,582 Likes on 1,768 Posts
Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts
Rumors first circulated in February that Tom Hollands Spider-Man director Jon Watts was circling a Star Wars television series at Disney+, but a new report from Vanity Fair now confirms the show. Lucasfilm gave no plot details about the project. Vanity Fair reports the show is being developed under the code name Grammar Rodeo, which is a reference to an episode of The Simpsons in which Bart and his schoolmates steal a car and run away for a week, using a phony educational event as an alibi.
Vanity Fairs report continues: The show takes place during the postReturn of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian, but its plot remains a secret. Its created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel. A casting notice has called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the 80s.
Watts series joins Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, and Andor on the Lucasfilms upcoming Star Wars television slate. The director recently completed his Holland-starring Spider-Man trilogy with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed close to $2 billion worldwide at the box office.
Confirmation of Watts Star Wars series follows news from last month revealing that the director exited his filmmaking duties on Marvels upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Watts was originally announced as the films director.
Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life changing experience for me, Watts said in a statement. Im eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. Im hopeful well work together again and I cant wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life.
In addition to his Star Wars series, Watts is also set to write and direct a film reuniting George Clooney and Brad Pitt as rival fixers that Apple Studios won in a high stakes auction last fall. And hes producing a new film in the Final Destination horror franchise for New Line Cinema and HBO Max.
Vanity Fairs report continues: The show takes place during the postReturn of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian, but its plot remains a secret. Its created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel. A casting notice has called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the 80s.
Watts series joins Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, and Andor on the Lucasfilms upcoming Star Wars television slate. The director recently completed his Holland-starring Spider-Man trilogy with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed close to $2 billion worldwide at the box office.
Confirmation of Watts Star Wars series follows news from last month revealing that the director exited his filmmaking duties on Marvels upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Watts was originally announced as the films director.
Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life changing experience for me, Watts said in a statement. Im eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. Im hopeful well work together again and I cant wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life.
In addition to his Star Wars series, Watts is also set to write and direct a film reuniting George Clooney and Brad Pitt as rival fixers that Apple Studios won in a high stakes auction last fall. And hes producing a new film in the Final Destination horror franchise for New Line Cinema and HBO Max.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts
Sounds alright but I personally am really itching for a Star Wars project that takes place before all the characters we've already met existed. #OldRepublic
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,507
Received 1,505 Likes on 980 Posts
Re: Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts
Im open to it but Watts doesnt seem to be anything above a average director. The Spider-Man movies are good but a trained chimpanzee could have directed them and they still would have made a billion dollars.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off