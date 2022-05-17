DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts

Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts

   
05-17-22, 07:54 AM
Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts
Rumors first circulated in February that Tom Hollands Spider-Man director Jon Watts was circling a Star Wars television series at Disney+, but a new report from Vanity Fair now confirms the show. Lucasfilm gave no plot details about the project. Vanity Fair reports the show is being developed under the code name Grammar Rodeo, which is a reference to an episode of The Simpsons in which Bart and his schoolmates steal a car and run away for a week, using a phony educational event as an alibi.

Vanity Fairs report continues: The show takes place during the postReturn of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian, but its plot remains a secret. Its created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel. A casting notice has called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the 80s.

Watts series joins Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, and Andor on the Lucasfilms upcoming Star Wars television slate. The director recently completed his Holland-starring Spider-Man trilogy with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed close to $2 billion worldwide at the box office.

Confirmation of Watts Star Wars series follows news from last month revealing that the director exited his filmmaking duties on Marvels upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Watts was originally announced as the films director.

Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life changing experience for me, Watts said in a statement. Im eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. Im hopeful well work together again and I cant wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life.

In addition to his Star Wars series, Watts is also set to write and direct a film reuniting George Clooney and Brad Pitt as rival fixers that Apple Studios won in a high stakes auction last fall. And hes producing a new film in the Final Destination horror franchise for New Line Cinema and HBO Max.
https://variety.com/2022/film/news/f...os-1235254860/
05-17-22, 08:20 AM
Re: Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts
Sounds alright but I personally am really itching for a Star Wars project that takes place before all the characters we've already met existed. #OldRepublic
05-17-22, 08:26 AM
Re: Untitled Star Wars show from Jon Watts
Im open to it but Watts doesnt seem to be anything above a average director. The Spider-Man movies are good but a trained chimpanzee could have directed them and they still would have made a billion dollars.
