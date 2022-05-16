Night Sky (Amazon) - S: J.K. Simmons, Sissy Spacek - premieres 5/20/22

Quote:

Prime Video today announced that the highly anticipated Amazon Original series Night Sky (formerly titled Lightyears) from Legendary Television, starring Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek (The Old Man and The Gun) and Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, May 20.



Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They've carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen, The Newsreader) enters their lives, the Yorks' quiet existence is quickly upended...and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.





PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Adam Bartley as Byron

· Chai Hansen as Jude

· J.K. Simmons as Franklin York

· Julieta Zylberberg as Stella

· Kiah McKirnan as Denise

· Rocío Hernández as Toni

· Sissy Spacek as Irene York



CREW INFORMATION:

· Daniel C. Connolly as EP

· Holden Miller as CRTR/CO-EP

· Jimmy Miller as EP

· Juan José Campanella as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Philip Martin as EP

· Sam Hansen as EP