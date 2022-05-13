The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) S: Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston

Quote:

A widow, a local vicar and a mythical beast are the rumors true? The Essex Serpent premieres May 13 on Apple TV+.



"The Essex Serpent," the new limited series starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, and based on Sarah Perry's bestselling novel of the same name. "The Essex Serpent" will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, May 13, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through June 10. Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, "The Essex Serpent" follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Claire Danes as Cora Seaborne

· Clémence Poésy as Stella Ransome

· Frank Dillane as Luke Garrett

· Hayley Squires as Martha

· Tom Hiddleston as Will Ransome



CREW INFORMATION:

· Andrea Cornwell as PROD

· Anna Symon as CRTR/EP

· Clio Barnard as DIR/EP

· Emile Sherman as EP

· Hakan Kousetta as EP

· Iain Canning as EP

· Jamie Laurenson as EP

· Patrick Walters as EP

· Sarah Perry as BOOK