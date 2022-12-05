Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E02) -- "Children of the Comet" -- 5/12/22

Quote:

CHILDREN OF THE COMET  While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comets icy surface is somehow stopping them.



As the away team try to unlock the relics secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.



Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Sarah Tarkoff. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.



