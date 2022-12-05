Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E02) -- "Children of the Comet" -- 5/12/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,224
Received 1,646 Likes on 1,208 Posts
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E02) -- "Children of the Comet" -- 5/12/22
CHILDREN OF THE COMET While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comets icy surface is somehow stopping them.
As the away team try to unlock the relics secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.
Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Sarah Tarkoff. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.
As the away team try to unlock the relics secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.
Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Sarah Tarkoff. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off