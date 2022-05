Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E02) -- "Children of the Comet" -- 5/12/22

Quote:

CHILDREN OF THE COMET ó While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the cometís icy surface is somehow stopping them.



As the away team try to unlock the relicís secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.



Written by Henry Alonso Myers & Sarah Tarkoff. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.