The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15/22
The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15/22
HBO original six-episode drama series THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE debuts SUNDAY, May 15 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
· Logline: An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel.
· Cast: Stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.
6 episode season starts on Sunday on HBO.
This is from the former writer and showrunner of Doctor Who and Sherlock.
Re: The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15
Man the movie was only 13 years ago.
Re: The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15
Glad.to see Desmin Borges getting some work!
