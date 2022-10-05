DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15/22

   
Old 05-10-22, 07:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,211
Received 1,642 Likes on 1,205 Posts
The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15/22






HBO original six-episode drama series THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE debuts SUNDAY, May 15 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

· Logline: An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel.

· Cast: Stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

6 episode season starts on Sunday on HBO.

This is from the former writer and showrunner of Doctor Who and Sherlock.




DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-10-22, 07:36 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 60,646
Received 2,831 Likes on 1,858 Posts
Re: The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15
Man the movie was only 13 years ago.


Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-10-22, 07:55 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 78,311
Received 671 Likes on 480 Posts
Re: The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - S: Theo James, Rose Leslie -- From EP & Creator Steven Moffat - 5/15
Glad.to see Desmin Borges getting some work!
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Better Call Saul (S6E05) - Black and Blue - 5/9/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.