DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Candy (Hulu) - limited series - S: Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey - premieres 5/9/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Candy (Hulu) - limited series - S: Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey - premieres 5/9/22

   
Old 05-08-22, 06:19 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,527
Likes: 0
Received 2,551 Likes on 1,746 Posts
Candy (Hulu) - limited series - S: Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey - premieres 5/9/22


A five night event, premiering May 9 on Hulu.

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.

Starring Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor”) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (“The Sinner,” “Cruel Summer”) will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (“Fargo,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment”) directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.
A new episode Monday - Friday.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Better Call Saul (S6E05) - Black and Blue - 5/9/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.