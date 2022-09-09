Cobra Kai (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 9/9/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,146
Received 1,632 Likes on 1,198 Posts
Cobra Kai (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 9/9/22
Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres September 9 only on Netflix.
Season 5 trailer released. Premieres in about 4 months.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: Chicago West Suburbs
Posts: 16,039
Received 95 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: Cobra Kai (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 9/9/22
I am gasoline.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off