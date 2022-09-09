Cobra Kai (Netflix) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 9/9/22

Quote:



Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres September 9 only on Netflix.



