Mystery Science Theater season 13 and beyond
Mystery Science Theater season 13 and beyond
Since the other thread in this forum is focused on the Kickstarter, and the thread in DVD talk is more physical items focused, I figured it would make sense to have a dedicated thread for show discussion going forward.
The Gizmoplex (the new streaming service for MST3K) opens to the public on May 6. Backers have already seen the first three episodes, but they'll premiere to the general public (subscribers) on May 6 (Santo and the Treasure of Dracula), May 7 (Robot Wars) and May 8 (Beyond Atlantis).
Starting May 6, more than 150 classic episodes of MST3K will be free for anyone to stream on the Gizmoplex for free without ads. So even if you don't want to pay for the new stuff, the app/site is still pretty useful for fans.
https://gizmoplex.com
