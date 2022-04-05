Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E01) -- Premiere -- "Strange New Worlds" -- 5/5/22

Quote:

STRANGE NEW WORLDS —When one of Pike’s officers goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet, Pike has to come out of self-imposed exile. He must navigate how to rescue his officer, while struggling with what to do with the vision of the future he’s been given.



Teleplay by Akiva Goldsman.

Story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.

Directed by Akiva Goldsman.



