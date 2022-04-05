Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E01) -- Premiere -- "Strange New Worlds" -- 5/5/22
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E01) -- Premiere -- "Strange New Worlds" -- 5/5/22
STRANGE NEW WORLDS —When one of Pike’s officers goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet, Pike has to come out of self-imposed exile. He must navigate how to rescue his officer, while struggling with what to do with the vision of the future he’s been given.
Teleplay by Akiva Goldsman.
Story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.
Directed by Akiva Goldsman.
10 episode 1st season
This has already been renewed for a 2nd season that will probably air in 2023. It's currently in production
Henry Alonso Myers, the former showrunner of the SyFy show The Magicians, and Akiva Goldsman are the co-showrunners of this series.
This show is not serialized like Picard and Discovery.
