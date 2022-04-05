DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E01) -- Premiere -- "Strange New Worlds" -- 5/5/22

   
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E01) -- Premiere -- "Strange New Worlds" -- 5/5/22



STRANGE NEW WORLDS —When one of Pike’s officers goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet, Pike has to come out of self-imposed exile. He must navigate how to rescue his officer, while struggling with what to do with the vision of the future he’s been given.

Teleplay by Akiva Goldsman.
Story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.
Directed by Akiva Goldsman.



10 episode 1st season

This has already been renewed for a 2nd season that will probably air in 2023. It's currently in production

Henry Alonso Myers, the former showrunner of the SyFy show The Magicians, and Akiva Goldsman are the co-showrunners of this series.

This show is not serialized like Picard and Discovery.
Re: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (S1E01) -- Premiere -- "Strange New Worlds" -- 5/5/22
Sepinwall likes Strange New Worlds
