Moon Knight (S1E06) - Finale - Gods and Monsters - 5/4/22

   
05-03-22, 01:31 PM
Moon Knight (S1E06) - Finale - Gods and Monsters - 5/4/22


05-03-22, 01:57 PM
re: Moon Knight (S1E06) - Finale - Gods and Monsters - 5/4/22
Is anything cool going to happen? With these shows that's an honest question.
05-03-22, 03:25 PM
re: Moon Knight (S1E06) - Finale - Gods and Monsters - 5/4/22
I’m kind of surprised there has been zero mention of anything MCU related. To the point where it’s obvious. So I wonder if this was a calculated decision because something will be revealed in the finale or maybe Phase 4 isn’t as connected as previous ones.
Also I hope Moon Knight shows up. Maybe we can cross that five minute screen time mark.
05-03-22, 03:27 PM
re: Moon Knight (S1E06) - Finale - Gods and Monsters - 5/4/22
I’ll be honest, while I have kept up with this show, I haven’t really found it that entertaining. Isaac is good, but this is my least favorite Marvel Disney + series.
05-03-22, 03:42 PM
re: Moon Knight (S1E06) - Finale - Gods and Monsters - 5/4/22
Preparing for boredom, but with good acting
05-03-22, 07:18 PM
re: Moon Knight (S1E06) - Finale - Gods and Monsters - 5/4/22
Mephisto will appear in the final episode.
