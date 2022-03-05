re: Moon Knight (S1E06) - Finale - Gods and Monsters - 5/4/22

I’m kind of surprised there has been zero mention of anything MCU related. To the point where it’s obvious. So I wonder if this was a calculated decision because something will be revealed in the finale or maybe Phase 4 isn’t as connected as previous ones.

Also I hope Moon Knight shows up. Maybe we can cross that five minute screen time mark.