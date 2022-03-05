DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Jackass - new series in the works at Paramount+

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Jackass - new series in the works at Paramount+

   
Old 05-03-22, 08:26 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,461
Likes: 0
Received 2,523 Likes on 1,726 Posts
Jackass - new series in the works at Paramount+
Jackass is heading back to the small screen, with a new series from the original creators in the works at Paramount+ after to the immense popularity of Jackass Forever.

Based off the success of Jackass Forever, were working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said Tuesday during the companys Q1 earnings call Tuesday.

Jackass Forever, the fourth film in the long-running franchise, debuted at the top of domestic box office in February with a better-than-expected $23.5 million. The film included classic cast members such as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy, as well as several new faces, including Rachel Wolfson, Sean Poopies McInerney and Jasper Dolphin.

The original Jackass series was a sensation on MTV for three mini seasons from 2000 to 2001, which launched several spinoff series (including Wildboyz and Viva La Bam), and a slew of films adjacent to the main four in the franchise.

Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville spoke to Variety this year about how Jackass Forever signals his desire to hand over the reins to a new generation of pranksters.

After a particularly gruesome hit from a bull while filming Forever, Knoxville said, Those were big [stunts], and could end as badly. Or worse. Ive done enough. I dont have anything to prove. I have kids to raise. Thats the most important thing.

Jackass 4.5, a film consisting of extra footage shot during the making of Jackass Forever, is scheduled to be released May 20 on Netflix.
https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/jac...us-1235256934/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-03-22, 08:28 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 78,272
Received 653 Likes on 471 Posts
Re: Jackass - new series in the works at Paramount+
I am down. Loved the series.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.