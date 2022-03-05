Jackass - new series in the works at Paramount+

Quote:

Jackass is heading back to the small screen, with a new series from the original creators in the works at Paramount+ after to the immense popularity of Jackass Forever.



Based off the success of Jackass Forever, were working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said Tuesday during the companys Q1 earnings call Tuesday.



Jackass Forever, the fourth film in the long-running franchise, debuted at the top of domestic box office in February with a better-than-expected $23.5 million. The film included classic cast members such as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy, as well as several new faces, including Rachel Wolfson, Sean Poopies McInerney and Jasper Dolphin.



The original Jackass series was a sensation on MTV for three mini seasons from 2000 to 2001, which launched several spinoff series (including Wildboyz and Viva La Bam), and a slew of films adjacent to the main four in the franchise.



Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville spoke to Variety this year about how Jackass Forever signals his desire to hand over the reins to a new generation of pranksters.



After a particularly gruesome hit from a bull while filming Forever, Knoxville said, Those were big [stunts], and could end as badly. Or worse. Ive done enough. I dont have anything to prove. I have kids to raise. Thats the most important thing.



Jackass 4.5, a film consisting of extra footage shot during the making of Jackass Forever, is scheduled to be released May 20 on Netflix.