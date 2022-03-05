Jackass - new series in the works at Paramount+
Jackass - new series in the works at Paramount+
Jackass is heading back to the small screen, with a new series from the original creators in the works at Paramount+ after to the immense popularity of Jackass Forever.
Based off the success of Jackass Forever, were working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said Tuesday during the companys Q1 earnings call Tuesday.
Jackass Forever, the fourth film in the long-running franchise, debuted at the top of domestic box office in February with a better-than-expected $23.5 million. The film included classic cast members such as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy, as well as several new faces, including Rachel Wolfson, Sean Poopies McInerney and Jasper Dolphin.
The original Jackass series was a sensation on MTV for three mini seasons from 2000 to 2001, which launched several spinoff series (including Wildboyz and Viva La Bam), and a slew of films adjacent to the main four in the franchise.
Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville spoke to Variety this year about how Jackass Forever signals his desire to hand over the reins to a new generation of pranksters.
After a particularly gruesome hit from a bull while filming Forever, Knoxville said, Those were big [stunts], and could end as badly. Or worse. Ive done enough. I dont have anything to prove. I have kids to raise. Thats the most important thing.
Jackass 4.5, a film consisting of extra footage shot during the making of Jackass Forever, is scheduled to be released May 20 on Netflix.
Re: Jackass - new series in the works at Paramount+
I am down. Loved the series.
