I Love That For You (Showtime) C: Bayer, S: Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis - premiere 5/1/22
Inspired by true events, this hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her cancer girl label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol (Molly Shannon), the charismatic star of the network. But when a little white lie to her boss (Jenifer Lewis) turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag. Starring Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon and Jenifer Lewis. Watch the premiere on April 29 on SHOWTIME.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann
· Jenifer Lewis as Patricia Kunken
· Johnno Wilson as Perry
· Matthew Rogers as Darcy
· Molly Shannon as Jackie
· Paul James as Jordan
· Punam Patel as Beena
· Vanessa Bayer as Joanna Gold
CREW INFORMATION:
· Allyce Ozarski as EP
· Jeremy Beiler as CRTR/EP
· Jessi Klein as EP
· Jordana Mollick as EP
· Megan Ellison as EP
· Michael Showalter as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Sue Naegle as EP
· Vanessa Bayer as CRTR/EP
that looks really cute. I love Bayer, too bad I don't have Showtime. If this gets good enough chatter I would consider picking it up for a month or so when this is out.
