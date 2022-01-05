I Love That For You (Showtime) C: Bayer, S: Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis - premiere 5/1/22

Quote:

Inspired by true events, this hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her cancer girl label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol (Molly Shannon), the charismatic star of the network. But when a little white lie to her boss (Jenifer Lewis) turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag. Starring Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon and Jenifer Lewis. Watch the premiere on April 29 on SHOWTIME.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann

· Jenifer Lewis as Patricia Kunken

· Johnno Wilson as Perry

· Matthew Rogers as Darcy

· Molly Shannon as Jackie

· Paul James as Jordan

· Punam Patel as Beena

· Vanessa Bayer as Joanna Gold



CREW INFORMATION:

· Allyce Ozarski as EP

· Jeremy Beiler as CRTR/EP

· Jessi Klein as EP

· Jordana Mollick as EP

· Megan Ellison as EP

· Michael Showalter as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Sue Naegle as EP

· Vanessa Bayer as CRTR/EP