The Staircase (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Toni Collette, Colin Firth - premieres 5/5/22

   
Old 04-25-22, 04:35 PM
The Staircase (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Toni Collette, Colin Firth - premieres 5/5/22



Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). The eight-episode Max Original limited series, created by Antonio Campos, debuts Thursday, May 5 on HBO Max.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Colin Firth as Michael Peterson
· Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson
· Juliette Binoche as Sophie Brunet
· Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudolf
· Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff
· Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin Atwater
· Parker Posey as Freda Black
· Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson
· Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Zamperini
· Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff
· Tim Guinee as Bill Peterson
· Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson
· Vincent Vermignon as Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

CREW INFORMATION:
· Antonio Campos as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Leigh Janiak as DIR
· Maggie Cohn as CRTR/EP
Based on the true crime story... previously covered in a Sundance docu-series (later bought by Netflix, where it currently is streaming, and added 3 more episodes): https://forum.dvdtalk.com/tv-talk/60...ocuseries.html
Old 04-25-22, 05:08 PM
Re: The Staircase (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Toni Collette, Colin Firth - premieres 5/5/22
The owl did it.
Old 04-25-22, 05:18 PM
Re: The Staircase (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Toni Collette, Colin Firth - premieres 5/5/22
Spoilers!!!!

