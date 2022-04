The Staircase (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Toni Collette, Colin Firth - premieres 5/5/22

Quote:

Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). The eight-episode Max Original limited series, created by Antonio Campos, debuts Thursday, May 5 on HBO Max.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson

Juliette Binoche as Sophie Brunet

Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudolf

Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff

Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin Atwater

Parker Posey as Freda Black

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson

Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Zamperini

Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff

Tim Guinee as Bill Peterson

Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson

Vincent Vermignon as Jean-Xavier de Lestrade



CREW INFORMATION:

Antonio Campos as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

Leigh Janiak as DIR

Maggie Cohn as CRTR/EP