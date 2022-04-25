The Staircase (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Toni Collette, Colin Firth - premieres 5/5/22
The Staircase (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Toni Collette, Colin Firth - premieres 5/5/22
Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). The eight-episode Max Original limited series, created by Antonio Campos, debuts Thursday, May 5 on HBO Max.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Colin Firth as Michael Peterson
· Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson
· Juliette Binoche as Sophie Brunet
· Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudolf
· Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff
· Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin Atwater
· Parker Posey as Freda Black
· Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson
· Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Zamperini
· Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff
· Tim Guinee as Bill Peterson
· Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson
· Vincent Vermignon as Jean-Xavier de Lestrade
CREW INFORMATION:
· Antonio Campos as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Leigh Janiak as DIR
· Maggie Cohn as CRTR/EP
