The Staircase (HBO Max) - limited series - S: Toni Collette, Colin Firth - premieres 5/5/22

Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). The eight-episode Max Original limited series, created by Antonio Campos, debuts Thursday, May 5 on HBO Max.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Colin Firth as Michael Peterson

· Dane DeHaan as Clayton Peterson

· Juliette Binoche as Sophie Brunet

· Michael Stuhlbarg as David Rudolf

· Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff

· Olivia DeJonge as Caitlin Atwater

· Parker Posey as Freda Black

· Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson

· Rosemarie DeWitt as Candace Zamperini

· Sophie Turner as Margaret Ratliff

· Tim Guinee as Bill Peterson

· Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson

· Vincent Vermignon as Jean-Xavier de Lestrade



CREW INFORMATION:

· Antonio Campos as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Leigh Janiak as DIR

· Maggie Cohn as CRTR/EP