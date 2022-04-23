They Call Me Magic (Apple TV+) -- Documentary series about NBA Legend Magic Johnson

The real story of a legend. This four-part documentary event offers an intimate look at the life and legacy of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, streaming now on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Magic Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an icon for the ages—from humble beginnings to the Dream Team to business titan. Featuring candid interviews with teammates, rivals, family, friends, and more, this docuseries charts the life and career of an icon.











This just premiered yesterday on Apple TV+



It's a 4 part documentary series on NBA Legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson. This is basically counter programming to "Winning Time" as this series is actually approved by Magic, the Lakers and features interviews with his former teammates, opponents, writers and others. Michael Cooper's interview bits were hilarious. I enjoyed hearing from him, Byron Scott, Kareem and Jamaal Wilkes. Jeanie Buss is also interviewed along with Pat Riley.



I watched the 1st part last night. And it was actually pretty good and very well put together. I'm a big fan of Magic, so I couldn't not watch this even if it is somewhat biased.



The 1st part chronicled his high school days, his days at Michigan State, getting drafted by the Lakers and his on and off again relationship with his then girlfriend Cookie who he met in college.



The 1st episode did completely skip over something that Winning Time covered. They completely ignored that Jack McKinney was the original head coach of the Lakers in Magic's rookie year before his bike accident. This 1st part made it seem like Paul Westhead was his coach.



I'm currently on episode 2 and will probably finish the rest this weekend. One TV writer who reviewed it said the 1st half of the series was great and the 2nd half sucked.