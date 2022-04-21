DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Picard (S2E08) -- "Mercy" -- 4/21/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Picard (S2E08) -- "Mercy" -- 4/21/22

   
Old 04-21-22, 09:49 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,004
Received 1,599 Likes on 1,177 Posts
Star Trek: Picard (S2E08) -- "Mercy" -- 4/21/22



MERCY  With time running out before the launch of the Europa Mission, Picard and Guinan must free themselves from FBI custody. Seven and Raffi come face-to-face with Jurati and the horror of what shes become.

Written by Cindy Appel & Kirsten Beyer. Directed by Joe Menendez.



DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Stranger Things (Netflix) - Season 4 Thread - premieres 5/27/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.