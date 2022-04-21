Star Trek: Picard (S2E08) -- "Mercy" -- 4/21/22
Star Trek: Picard (S2E08) -- "Mercy" -- 4/21/22
MERCY With time running out before the launch of the Europa Mission, Picard and Guinan must free themselves from FBI custody. Seven and Raffi come face-to-face with Jurati and the horror of what shes become.
Written by Cindy Appel & Kirsten Beyer. Directed by Joe Menendez.
