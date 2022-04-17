Better Call Saul (S6E01&E02) - Season Premiere - "Wine and Roses" & "Carrot and Stick" - 4/18/22

Quote:

AMC announced that the highly anticipated sixth and final season of its Emmy-nominated acclaimed drama Better Call Saul, produced by Sony Pictures Television, will premiere with two back-to-back-episodes on Monday, April 18 at 9:00pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Heralded as "a beautiful tragedy and gripping character drama" (IndieWire) and "one of the best dramas on television" (Vulture), Saul's 13-episode final season will roll out in two parts with the first seven episodes beginning April 18 and culminating with the series' final six episodes beginning July 11. Three new original short-form series connected to the world of Better Call Saul will also debut this spring, including the animated series Slippin' Jimmy; Cooper's Bar, starring Saul's Rhea Seehorn; and new episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series. Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.