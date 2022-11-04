Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - C: David E. Kelly - S: Friend, Miller, Dockery, Scott

Quote:

Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland) stars as James Whitehouse, a politician accused of rape in Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal. The first official trailer for the psychological thriller introduces the key players involved in Whitehouse’s scandal including Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice) as James’ wife, Sophie.



The cast of the six-episode limited series also includes Michelle Dockery (Kate Woodcroft), Naomi Scott (Olivia Lytton), Josette Simon (Angela Regan), Geoffrey Streatfeild (Tom Southern), Joshua McGuire (Chris Clarke), and Liz White (Ali Conlon). Nancy Farino (Holly), Hannah Dodd (young Sophie), Ben Radcliffe (young James), Jake Simmance (Young Tom), Annie Haworth (young Alison), Amelie Bea-Smith (Emily Whitehouse), Sebastian Selwood (Finn Whitehouse) also star in the drama.



Based on Sarah Vaughan’s critically acclaimed novel, Anatomy of a Scandal was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards). Kelley and Gibson adapted Vaughan’s novel for the series and serve as executive producers. S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directed all six episodes and also serves as an executive producer.



Additional executive producers include 3Dot Productions’ Liza Chasin, Bruna Papandrea, and Made Up Stories’ Allie Goss. Sarah Vaughan and Margaret Chernin are co-executive producers.



Anatomy of a Scandal premieres on Netflix on April 15, 2022.