Shrinking -- S: Harrison Ford, Jason Segel -- Coming to Apple TV + from the makers of Ted Lasso

Quote:

Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down to earth and sharp “blue collar shrink” and pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy. He shares a practice with two of his protégés, Jimmy (Segel) and Gaby, and has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he deals with intrusive friends, his estranged family, and his legacy.He made a few guest appearances on TV series in the 1960s and ’70s and reprised one of his most famous movie roles in an episode ofin 1993. He recently wrapped filming onand starred in the 2020 adaptation of. Ford is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence’s Doozer Productions has an overall deal, is producing. Segel, Lawrence andEmmy winner Goldstein are writing the series and will executive produce with Neil Goldman and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.The series is the third Lawrence has made with Apple TV+, followingand the Vince Vaughn-led Bad Monkey . Segel, currently on HBO’s, also has feature filmat Apple.