Shrinking -- S: Harrison Ford, Jason Segel -- Coming to Apple TV + from the makers of Ted Lasso
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv...am-1235124956/
This probably won't come out until next year, but that's cool to see Ford segue to a TV series after his long career in movies. I know many here don't subscribe to Apple TV+, but they've really stepped up creating new and noteworthy content.
Harrison Ford will take on his first ongoing TV series role in a comedy for Apple TV+.
Ford will star with Jason Segel in Shrinking, which comes from Ted Lasso producers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein and Segel. The series, picked up in October 2021, centers a grieving therapist (Segel) who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to peoples lives including his own.
Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down to earth and sharp blue collar shrink and pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy. He shares a practice with two of his protégés, Jimmy (Segel) and Gaby, and has recently been diagnosed with Parkinsons, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he deals with intrusive friends, his estranged family, and his legacy.
Shrinking will be the first series regular role for Ford in his storied career. He made a few guest appearances on TV series in the 1960s and 70s and reprised one of his most famous movie roles in an episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles in 1993. He recently wrapped filming on Indiana Jones 5 and starred in the 2020 adaptation of The Call of the Wild. Ford is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.
Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrences Doozer Productions has an overall deal, is producing Shrinking. Segel, Lawrence and Ted Lasso Emmy winner Goldstein are writing the series and will executive produce with Neil Goldman and Doozers Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.
The series is the third Lawrence has made with Apple TV+, following Ted Lasso and the Vince Vaughn-led Bad Monkey. Segel, currently on HBOs Winning Time, also has feature film The Sky Is Everywhere at Apple.
This probably won't come out until next year, but that's cool to see Ford segue to a TV series after his long career in movies. I know many here don't subscribe to Apple TV+, but they've really stepped up creating new and noteworthy content.
Apple TV+ is probably the most consistent service right now imo at least. Morning Show, Schmigadoon, Acapulco, The Shrink Next Door, Severance, The After Party, For All Mankind, Slow Horses, etc; they may not be perfect but they make pretty noteworthy shows.
