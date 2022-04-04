Pistol (Hulu) -- Sex Pistols limited series -- D: Danny Boyle -- premieres 5/31/22

Quote:

FXs Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution, available exclusively on Hulu. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.



Based on Jones memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with no future, who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.



FXs Pistol is produced by FX Productions and will be available exclusively on Hulu.