Pistol (Hulu) -- Sex Pistols limited series -- D: Danny Boyle -- premieres 5/31/22

Pistol (Hulu) -- Sex Pistols limited series -- D: Danny Boyle -- premieres 5/31/22

   
Old 04-04-22, 11:39 AM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,085
Likes: 0
Received 2,429 Likes on 1,657 Posts
Pistol (Hulu) -- Sex Pistols limited series -- D: Danny Boyle -- premieres 5/31/22
One word: DESTROY. Stream all episodes of FX's Pistol on 5/31. Only on Hulu.

FXs Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution, available exclusively on Hulu. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Based on Jones memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with no future, who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.

FXs Pistol is produced by FX Productions and will be available exclusively on Hulu.
Old 04-04-22, 12:19 PM
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,951
Received 612 Likes on 428 Posts
Re: Pistol (Hulu) -- Sex Pistols limited series -- D: Danny Boyle -- premieres 5/31/22
Pistols and Danny Boyle? I'm in!
