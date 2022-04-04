Pistol (Hulu) -- Sex Pistols limited series -- D: Danny Boyle -- premieres 5/31/22
Pistol (Hulu) -- Sex Pistols limited series -- D: Danny Boyle -- premieres 5/31/22
One word: DESTROY. Stream all episodes of FX's Pistol on 5/31. Only on Hulu.
FXs Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution, available exclusively on Hulu. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.
Based on Jones memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with no future, who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.
FXs Pistol is produced by FX Productions and will be available exclusively on Hulu.
Re: Pistol (Hulu) -- Sex Pistols limited series -- D: Danny Boyle -- premieres 5/31/22
Pistols and Danny Boyle? I'm in!
