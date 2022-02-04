SNL 04/02/22 (S47E16) H: Jerrod Carmichael - MG: Gunna
SNL 04/02/22 (S47E16) H: Jerrod Carmichael - MG: Gunna
Jerrod Carmichael is hosting with musical guest Gunna.
Heres his promo with Heidi and Gunna:
Note: It just broke on Twitter that Jerrod came out as gay in his new HBO comedy special Rothaniel.
I have never heard of either performer.
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
- SNL 11/06/21 (S47E05) H: Kieran Culkin - MG: Ed Sheeran
- SNL 11/13/21 (S47E06) H: Jonathan Majors - MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
- SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
- SNL 12/18/21 (S47E09) H: Paul Rudd - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: Bleachers
- SNL 01/22/22 (S47E11) H: Will Forte - MG: Måneskin
- SNL 01/29/22 (S47E12) H: Willem Dafoe - MG: Katy Perry
- SNL 02/19/22 (S47EXX) H: Rocco - MG: Rocco (This is a joke)
- SNL 02/26/22 (S47E13) H: John Mulaney - MG: LCD Soundsystem
- SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14) H: Oscar Issac - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 03/12/22 (S47E15) H: Zoë Kravitz - MG: Rosalía
- SNL 04/02/22 (S47E16) H: Jerrod Carmichael - MG: Gunna
- SNL 04/09/22 (S47E17) H: Jake Gyllenhaal - MG: Camila Cabello
- SNL 04/16/22 (S47E18) H: Lizzo - MG: Lizzo
-
