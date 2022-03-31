Slow Horses (Apple TV +) -- S: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas -- Premieres 4/1/22

Quote:



Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5  Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is a decorated ensemble cast including Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), and Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal). The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.



