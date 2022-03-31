DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek: Picard (S2E05) -- "Fly Me to the Moon" -- 3/31/22

Star Trek: Picard (S2E05) -- "Fly Me to the Moon" -- 3/31/22

   
Star Trek: Picard (S2E05) -- "Fly Me to the Moon" -- 3/31/22




FLY ME TO THE MOON  Picard discovers an important person from his past may be integral to the divergence in the timeline. Q continues his manipulation of the timeline, taking an interest in Dr. Adam Soong. Seven and Raffi attempt a daring rescue of Rios, while Jurati faces the consequences of her deal with the Borg Queen.


Written by Cindy Appel. Directed by Jonathan Frakes.
Halo: The Series (Paramount+) S: Pablo Schreiber -- premieres 3/24/22

