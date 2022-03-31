The Outlaws (Amazon) -- created by Stephen Merchant & Elgin James -- premieres 4/1/22
From Emmy winner Stephen Merchant (The Office UK, Extras) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) comes THE OUTLAWS–a contemporary British comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a Community Service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life – people who would never normally interact – are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. They resent the menial physical labour and they resent each other. But when one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Christopher Walken as Frank
· Clare Perkins as Myrna
· Darren Boyd as John
· Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabriela
· Gamba Cole as Christian
· Jessica Gunning as Diana
· Rhianne Barreto as Rani
· Stephen Merchant as Greg
CREW INFORMATION:
· Elgin James as CRTR/EP
· Kenton Allen as EP
· Luke Alkin as EP
· Matthew Justice as EP
· Stephen Merchant as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
