The Outlaws (Amazon) -- created by Stephen Merchant & Elgin James -- premieres 4/1/22

Quote:

From Emmy winner Stephen Merchant (The Office UK, Extras) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) comes THE OUTLAWS–a contemporary British comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a Community Service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life – people who would never normally interact – are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. They resent the menial physical labour and they resent each other. But when one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Christopher Walken as Frank

· Clare Perkins as Myrna

· Darren Boyd as John

· Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabriela

· Gamba Cole as Christian

· Jessica Gunning as Diana

· Rhianne Barreto as Rani

· Stephen Merchant as Greg



CREW INFORMATION:

· Elgin James as CRTR/EP

· Kenton Allen as EP

· Luke Alkin as EP

· Matthew Justice as EP

· Stephen Merchant as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)