Welcome to Derry - IT prequel series in development at HBO Max
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,019
Likes: 0
Received 2,408 Likes on 1,644 Posts
Welcome to Derry - IT prequel series in development at HBO Max
Our hot story thismorning: The Transom has learned that HBO Max is developing an It prequel series that is tentatively titled Welcome to Derry.
The series would likely explore the origin story of Pennywise the Clown as well as the dawn of the 27-year curse that haunts the small Maine town.There’s no word on whether anyone from either It movie will make an appearance. Nor is it clear that this show has been greenlit. But at this point, we can say that an honest to god writer’s room is being/has been convened for the project.
The series makes perfect sense for HBO Max given the popularity of that It franchise, which grossed a combined $1.17 billion worldwide.
The series would likely explore the origin story of Pennywise the Clown as well as the dawn of the 27-year curse that haunts the small Maine town.There’s no word on whether anyone from either It movie will make an appearance. Nor is it clear that this show has been greenlit. But at this point, we can say that an honest to god writer’s room is being/has been convened for the project.
The series makes perfect sense for HBO Max given the popularity of that It franchise, which grossed a combined $1.17 billion worldwide.
Last edited by dex14; 03-29-22 at 03:55 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,113
Received 1,366 Likes on 910 Posts
re: Welcome to Derry - IT prequel series in development at HBO Max
I thought the two IT movies were fantastic so Im excited to see what else they can do with the story.
Prequels for an origin story are always a little dicey though. Not everything needs to be explained.
Prequels for an origin story are always a little dicey though. Not everything needs to be explained.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off