Welcome to Derry - IT prequel series in development at HBO Max

Our hot story thismorning: The Transom has learned that HBO Max is developing an It prequel series that is tentatively titled Welcome to Derry.



The series would likely explore the origin story of Pennywise the Clown as well as the dawn of the 27-year curse that haunts the small Maine town.There’s no word on whether anyone from either It movie will make an appearance. Nor is it clear that this show has been greenlit. But at this point, we can say that an honest to god writer’s room is being/has been convened for the project.



The series makes perfect sense for HBO Max given the popularity of that It franchise, which grossed a combined $1.17 billion worldwide.