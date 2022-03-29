Re: Moon Knight (S1E01) - "The Goldfish Problem" - 3/30/22

Great performance by Oscar Isaac and some amusingly offbeat moments kept the episode entertaining even if it was a rather long build-up before finally getting to see Moony (briefly).



Grace Randolph, who saw the 1st four episodes, said the 1st episode was fantastic but the series goes downhill after that, but then again she loved the godawful The Kitchen with Melissa McCarthy and Wonder Woman 1984, so I still have high hopes for this series.

