Moon Knight (S1E01) - "The Goldfish Problem" - 3/30/22
Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marcs enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis DEsposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.
Episode was 46 minutes and was paced really well.
Episode was 46 minutes and was paced really well.
Good set up to the series.
Im only familiar with the 90s run of Moon Knight so this split personality stuff is new to me, but I dug it.
Lets see where it goes.
Re: Moon Knight (S1E01) - "The Goldfish Problem" - 3/30/22
Great performance by Oscar Isaac and some amusingly offbeat moments kept the episode entertaining even if it was a rather long build-up before finally getting to see Moony (briefly).
Grace Randolph, who saw the 1st four episodes, said the 1st episode was fantastic but the series goes downhill after that, but then again she loved the godawful The Kitchen with Melissa McCarthy and Wonder Woman 1984, so I still have high hopes for this series.
