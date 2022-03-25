007's Road to a Million
007's Road to a Million
James Bond Meets Amazing Race in Amazon Prime Videos New 007 Reality Competition Show
After acquiring the James Bond IP in an $8.5 billion deal with MGM, Amazon has announced the globe-spanning reality competition "007's Road to a Million."
https://www.indiewire.com/2022/03/ja...eo-1234711225/
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Heh.
Besides the 007 branding, how much will this be different from the 2004 BBC reality tv show "Spy" ?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spy_(2004_TV_series)
