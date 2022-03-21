Hugh Grant in talks to be new Doctor Who
Hugh Grant in talks to be new Doctor Who as sci-fi series gets Marvel-style makeoverWell, rumour has it the Love Actually star could be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord.
According to The Mirror, the BBC series could be heading for a Marvel-style makeover, with Hugh at the helm.
Speculation around which actor will take over from Jodie when she bows out as the Doctor later this year is rife, especially as Russell T Davies is returning to the sci-fi series for its 60th anniversary next year.
From the link above:
The source also said the screenwriter wants to expand Doctor Who into a Marvel-like franchise, and tell the stories of other key characters who have had encounters with the Time Lord.
With the utmost respect to the BBC, in the past attempts like Torchwood were made on a very limited budget in locations around Wales. Now the world is (showrunner Russell T Davies') oyster, they added.
