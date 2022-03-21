DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Hugh Grant in talks to be new Doctor Who

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Hugh Grant in talks to be new Doctor Who

   
Old 03-21-22, 10:16 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,263
Received 203 Likes on 130 Posts
Hugh Grant in talks to be new Doctor Who

Hugh Grant in talks to be new Doctor Who as sci-fi series gets Marvel-style makeover

Well, rumour has it the Love Actually star could be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord.

According to The Mirror, the BBC series could be heading for a Marvel-style makeover, with Hugh at the helm.

Speculation around which actor will take over from Jodie when she bows out as the Doctor later this year is rife, especially as Russell T Davies is returning to the sci-fi series for its 60th anniversary next year.
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-22, 10:42 AM
  #2  
Member
 
CyberpunkCentra's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 240
Received 76 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: Hugh Grant in talks to be new Doctor Who
What do they mean Marvel-style?
CyberpunkCentra is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-21-22, 11:00 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 24,488
Received 92 Likes on 59 Posts
Re: Hugh Grant in talks to be new Doctor Who
Originally Posted by CyberpunkCentra View Post
What do they mean Marvel-style?
Did you read the article? Guess not.

From the link above:
The source also said the screenwriter wants to expand Doctor Who into a Marvel-like franchise, and tell the stories of other key characters who have had encounters with the Time Lord.

With the utmost respect to the BBC, in the past attempts like Torchwood were made on a very limited budget in locations around Wales. Now the world is (showrunner Russell T Davies') oyster, they added.
GuessWho is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO) -- EP: Adam McKay

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.