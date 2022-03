Hugh Grant ‘in talks to be new Doctor Who’

Well, rumour has it the Love Actually star could be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord.According to The Mirror, the BBC series could be heading for a Marvel-style makeover, with Hugh at the helm.Speculation around which actor will take over from Jodie when she bows out as the Doctor later this year is rife, especially as Russell T Davies is returning to the sci-fi series for its 60th anniversary next year.