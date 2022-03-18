DVD Talk Forum

True Detective Season 4 (HBO) -- In development

True Detective Season 4 (HBO) -- In development



Nic Pizzolatto is not involved with this new version

Re: True Detective Season 4 (HBO) -- In development
Issa Lopez is cool. She wrote and directed Tigers are Not Afraid.
