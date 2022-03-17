Minx (HBO Max) - S Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond - premieres 3/17/22

Quote:

MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Idara Victor as Tina

· Jake Johnson as Doug

· Jessica Lowe as Bambi

· Lennon Parham as Shelly

· Michael Angarano as Glenn

· Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce

· Oscar Montoya as Richie



CREW INFORMATION:

· Ben Karlin as EP

· Dan Magnante as EP

· Ellen Rapoport as CRTR/EP

· Jake Johnson as CO-EP

· Paul Feig as EP

· Rachel Lee Goldenberg as EP/DIR (Pilot)