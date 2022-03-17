Minx (HBO Max) - S Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond - premieres 3/17/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,833
Likes: 0
Received 2,328 Likes on 1,594 Posts
Minx (HBO Max) - S Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond - premieres 3/17/22
MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Idara Victor as Tina
· Jake Johnson as Doug
· Jessica Lowe as Bambi
· Lennon Parham as Shelly
· Michael Angarano as Glenn
· Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce
· Oscar Montoya as Richie
CREW INFORMATION:
· Ben Karlin as EP
· Dan Magnante as EP
· Ellen Rapoport as CRTR/EP
· Jake Johnson as CO-EP
· Paul Feig as EP
· Rachel Lee Goldenberg as EP/DIR (Pilot)
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Idara Victor as Tina
· Jake Johnson as Doug
· Jessica Lowe as Bambi
· Lennon Parham as Shelly
· Michael Angarano as Glenn
· Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce
· Oscar Montoya as Richie
CREW INFORMATION:
· Ben Karlin as EP
· Dan Magnante as EP
· Ellen Rapoport as CRTR/EP
· Jake Johnson as CO-EP
· Paul Feig as EP
· Rachel Lee Goldenberg as EP/DIR (Pilot)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off