Minx (HBO Max) - S Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond - premieres 3/17/22

Quote:

MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Idara Victor as Tina

Jake Johnson as Doug

Jessica Lowe as Bambi

Lennon Parham as Shelly

Michael Angarano as Glenn

Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce

Oscar Montoya as Richie



CREW INFORMATION:

Ben Karlin as EP

Dan Magnante as EP

Ellen Rapoport as CRTR/EP

Jake Johnson as CO-EP

Paul Feig as EP

Rachel Lee Goldenberg as EP/DIR (Pilot)