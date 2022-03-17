DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Minx (HBO Max) - S Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond - premieres 3/17/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Minx (HBO Max) - S Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond - premieres 3/17/22

   
Old 03-17-22, 05:33 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,833
Likes: 0
Received 2,328 Likes on 1,594 Posts
Minx (HBO Max) - S Jake Johnson, Ophelia Lovibond - premieres 3/17/22
MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Idara Victor as Tina
· Jake Johnson as Doug
· Jessica Lowe as Bambi
· Lennon Parham as Shelly
· Michael Angarano as Glenn
· Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce
· Oscar Montoya as Richie

CREW INFORMATION:
· Ben Karlin as EP
· Dan Magnante as EP
· Ellen Rapoport as CRTR/EP
· Jake Johnson as CO-EP
· Paul Feig as EP
· Rachel Lee Goldenberg as EP/DIR (Pilot)
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
We Own This City (HBO) -- S: Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector -- From EP David Simon -- Premieres 4/25/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.