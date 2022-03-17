Star Trek: Picard (S2E03) Assimilation 3/17/22
ASSIMILATION Picard and the crew travel back to 2024 Los Angeles in search of the Watcher, who can help them identify the point at which time diverged. Seven, Raffi and Rios venture out into an unfamiliar world 400 years in their past, while Picard and Jurati attempt to gather information from an unlikely, and dangerous, ally.
Written by Kirsten Beyer & Christopher Monfette. Directed by Lea Thompson
