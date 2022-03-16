One Perfect Shot (HBO Max) -- Filmmaking documentary series hosted by Ava Duvernay -- Premieres 3/24/22

Quote:

Max Original half-hour documentary series ONE PERFECT SHOT, celebrating impactful movie moments guided by Hollywood's most exhilarating cinematic voices, debuts THURSDAY, MARCH 24 with all six episodes on HBO Max.



· Logline: Created for television by Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Ava DuVernay and inspired by a popular Twitter account of the same name, each episode of ONE PERFECT SHOT arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail the road to their one perfect shot.



· The series will feature prolific filmmakers Patty Jenkins, Aaron Sorkin, Kasi Lemmons, Jon M. Chu, Malcolm D. Lee and Michael Mann, as well as blockbuster films including "Wonder Woman," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Harriet," "Crazy Rich Asians," "Girls Trip and Heat."



· Credits: ONE PERFECT SHOT is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ARRAY Filmworks and One Perfect Shot. The series is executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Bruce Robertson, Neil Miller and Sonia Slutsky.

