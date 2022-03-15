DVD Talk Forum

How We Roll New Pete Holmes CBS sitcom Thursday March 31, 2022

How We Roll New Pete Holmes CBS sitcom Thursday March 31, 2022

   
How We Roll New Pete Holmes CBS sitcom Thursday March 31, 2022
It is cool he is back though was hoping for something on HBO and not a sitcom with a laugh track.



Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right  the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, he begins his new career with the loving OK from his wife, Jen (Katie Lowes), and the unfaltering support of Archie (Chi McBride), his mentor and the proud owner of Archies Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the pro bowlers circuit, but right now, the pins are set, hes taking his second shot, and its 300 or bust.
https://deadline.com/2021/11/pete-ho...0028/#comments


