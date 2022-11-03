RIP Emilio Delgado (AKA: Luis on Sesame Street)
RIP Emilio Delgado (AKA: Luis on Sesame Street)
Emilio Delgado, 'Sesame Street's' Luis for more than 40 years, has died(CNN)Emilio Delgado, who spent more than 40 years entertaining generations of children playing the Fix-It Shop owner Luis on "Sesame Street," has died, according to his manager.
He was 81.
"We are saddened by the news of Emilio's passing. Emilio was an immense talent who brought so much joy and smiles to his fans. He will be missed by many and we know his legacy will live on. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his wife, Carole," Robert Attermann, CEO of A3 Artists Agency, told CNN in a statement.The actor died Thursday at his home in New York City. He had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, in 2020, according to a report from TMZ, citing his wife.Delgado had remained active in theater, starring in "Quixote Nuevo," a version of "Don Quixote," before the pandemic struck in early 2020. His extensive stage work included serving as artistic director of the Barrio Theatre Ensemble of East Los Angeles.Still, he'll be best remembered for the popular children's program. Delgado had cited the PBS show's importance as a cultural touchstone in the way people of color were depicted on TV.
* * *
part of my childhood passes. I imagine there will be more and more of these in the next few years. This guy helped raise me from the show but also the albums and story books. Heck, the little Spanish I know comes from him (and Maria on the show).
I totally suggest checking out the documentary Street Gang on Netflix about the creation and longevity of Sesame Street. It's amazing how long these people have played their characters.
Re: RIP Emilio Delgado (AKA: Luis on Sesame Street)
He will be missed.
Luis, Maria, and Gordon were a large part of my childhood.
Ill always remember the time Luis lost his watch:
RIP Luis
Note: Growing up, my parents measured time for us by Sesame Street. Do your chores, we need to leave in one Sesame Street. 😉
Re: RIP Emilio Delgado (AKA: Luis on Sesame Street)
From that doc I mentioned, I was surprised that he was a huge star in Japan BEFORE Sesame Street!
Both Bob and Susan started on the first episode in 1969 and played the characters until 2016. 47 Seasons!
