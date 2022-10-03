That Dirty Black Bag (AMC+) - S: Dominic Cooper - premieres 3/10/22

Quote:

AMC Networks' premium streaming bundle AMC+ announces the acquisition of spaghetti western drama series That Dirty Black Bag from BRON Studios and Palomar, part of Mediawan Intl Group.



Featuring an all-star ensemble cast led by Dominic Cooper (Preacher, Spy City) and Douglas Booth (The Dirt, Loving Vincent), with Niv Sultan (Tehran), Guido Caprino (The Miracle), Christian Cooke (The Promise, Ordeal by Innocence), Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Kin) co-starring, the eight-part series was filmed in Italy, Spain and Morocco and will make its exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Australian premieres on AMC+ in March/April 2022.



That Dirty Black Bag is a raw, epic and romantic series about the dark side of the Far West. The story describes the 8-day clash between Arthur McCoy, played by Dominic Cooper, an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill, played by Douglas Booth, an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag, because, as he puts it, "Heads weigh less than bodies." The drama echoes and pays homage to the classic spaghetti western, capturing the genre's legendary irony while revolutionizing it in a modern way for new audiences. The series tells of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas, lonely souls driven by such great passions as faith, love and revenge. In the world of That Dirty Black Bag, there are no heroes, nobody is invincible, and predators become the prey.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Aidan Gillen

· Christian Cooke

· Dominic Cooper as Arthur McCoy

· Douglas Booth as Red Bill

· Guido Caprino

· Niv Sultan

· Travis Fimmel



CREW INFORMATION:

· Aaron L. Gilbert as EP

· Brian O'Malley as DIR

· Carlo Degli Esposti as EP

· David Davoli as EP

· Fabio Paladini as WRTR

· Marcello Izzo as WRTR

· Mauro Aragoni as DIR/WRTR

· Nicola Serra as EP

· Patrizia Massa as EP

· Samantha Thomas as EP

· Silvia Ebreul as WRTR

· Steven Thibault as EP