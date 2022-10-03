Star Trek: Picard (S2E02) -- "Penance" -- 3/10/22
Star Trek: Picard (S2E02) -- "Penance" -- 3/10/22
PENANCE Picard finds himself transported to an alternate timeline in the year 2400 where his longtime nemesis, Q, has orchestrated one final trial. Picard searches for his trusted crew as he attempts to find the cause of this dystopian future.
Written by Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas & Christopher Monfette.
Directed by Doug Aarniokoski.
