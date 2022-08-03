DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Life & Beth (Hulu) - C: Amy Schumer, S: Schumer, Cera - premieres 3/18/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Life & Beth (Hulu) - C: Amy Schumer, S: Schumer, Cera - premieres 3/18/22

   
Old 03-08-22, 02:13 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,737
Likes: 0
Received 2,300 Likes on 1,575 Posts
Life & Beth (Hulu) - C: Amy Schumer, S: Schumer, Cera - premieres 3/18/22

Beth's life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She's in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We'll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Amy Schumer as Beth
· Kevin Kane
· Larry Owens
· Laura Benanti as Jane
· LaVar Walker
· Michael Cera as John
· Michael Rapaport as Leonard
· Rosebud Walker
· Susannah Flood
· Violet Young as Young Beth
· Yamaneika Saunders

CREW INFORMATION:
· Amy Schumer as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Daniel Powell as EP
· Kevin Kane as EP
· Ryan McFaul as EP
All 10 premiere on the 18th.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2022 Edition

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.