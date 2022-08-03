Daredevil (Disney +)
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,733
Likes: 0
Received 2,296 Likes on 1,574 Posts
Re: Daredevil (Disney +)
Random person on the internet... must be true. Unless this is reported by an actual trade, this is nothing more than a rumor. We don't really care about random rumors here... like other places. Closing this unless there is some actual news.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,333
Received 1,482 Likes on 1,087 Posts
Re: Daredevil (Disney +)
Who is My Time to Shine Hello?
Not a reliable source. Unless a trade reports it, it’s just an unverified rumor.
Not a reliable source. Unless a trade reports it, it’s just an unverified rumor.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off