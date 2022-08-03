The Terminal List (Amazon) - S: Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu -- EP: Fuqua - Premieres 7/1/22

Quote:

"Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves."



Joining Pratt in the series' cast are Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, and more.



The Terminal List is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media with MRC Television. Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher executive produce through Indivisible Productions and Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. Writer and showrunner David DiGilio also executive produces. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer along with writer Daniel Shattuck.

