The Thing About Pam (NBC) - limited series - S: Renee Zellweger - premieres 3/8/22
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - limited series - S: Renee Zellweger - premieres 3/8/22
NBC's "The Thing About Pam" is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ' conviction, although he insisted he didn't kill her. He was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.
A thorough examination of the scheme was featured on several episodes of "Dateline NBC," becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit franchise. It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, "The Thing About Pam," which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on Apple Podcasts.
The series stars Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke and Mac Brandt.
"The Thing About Pam" is executive produced by Renée Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Jenny Klein (showrunner), Mary-Margaret Kunze, Scott Winant, Jessika Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.
