DMZ (HBO Max) - limited series based on the DC graphic novel - S: Rosario Dawson - premieres 3/17/22
DMZ leaps off the pages of the acclaimed DC graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son.
In the near future, America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Leaping off the pages of the popular comic, "DMZ" chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (series star Rosario Dawson), who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (series star Benjamin Bratt), the popular - and deadly - leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world - and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. In this adrenalized and expansive drama which examines a stark political and cultural divide in American society, Alma must contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man's land. In doing so, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost... hope.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Agam Darshi as Franklin
· Benjamin Bratt as Parco Delgado
· Freddy Miyares as Skel
· Henry G. Sanders as Cedric
· Hoon Lee
· Jade Wu as Susie,
· Jordan Preston Carter
· Juani Feliz as Carmen
· Mamie Gummer as Rose
· Nora Dunn as Oona
· Rey Gallegos as Cesar
· Rosario Dawson as Alma Ortego
· Rutina Wesley as Athena
· Venus Ariel as Nico
CREW INFORMATION:
· Ava DuVernay as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Brian Wood as BOOK
· Carly Wray as CO-EP
· Ernest Dickerson as EP
· Riccardo Burchielli as BOOK
· Roberto Patino as CRTR/EP
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Interesting, this could be pretty good but so much will need to be cut from what we ended up with in the actual comic series (which I read in TPB format). I can still see it being a show that distills what you get out of the comics into a mini-series event.
Ahhh, Brian Wood...an interesting person who towards the end of his career started to fall from grace due to how uncomfortable he made at least one woman feel that he pursued. A bit of a genius writer, but definitely a flawed one (kind-of like Warren Ellis). I was an on on-line witness to some of his inappropriate overtures to that rarest of birds, a female comic shop owner (I believe the store was located in Montana) back in the days when Wood, Ellis, and others had forums on Delphi. There was some back and forth from Wood and the woman he wanted a relationship with where it got to the point where she would politely, but very firmly (and very publicly, after all this went down on an open forum site) ask him to just stop pursuing her (he had it in his head that they were meant to be a married couple, but another Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction they were not destined to be). It was rather uncomfortable to watch this unfold in near real-time, but it is what it is.
Again, fantastic writer and I read of a lot of Wood's comic book output back in the days; but someone who brought about being "metooed" upon himself.
Anyway, enough of that as this should be a show worth watching.
