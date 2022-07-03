Re: DMZ (HBO Max) - limited series based on the DC graphic novel - S: Rosario Dawson - premieres 3/17/22

Interesting, this could be pretty good but so much will need to be cut from what we ended up with in the actual comic series (which I read in TPB format). I can still see it being a show that distills what you get out of the comics into a mini-series event.



Ahhh, Brian Wood...an interesting person who towards the end of his career started to fall from grace due to how uncomfortable he made at least one woman feel that he pursued. A bit of a genius writer, but definitely a flawed one (kind-of like Warren Ellis). I was an on on-line witness to some of his inappropriate overtures to that rarest of birds, a female comic shop owner (I believe the store was located in Montana) back in the days when Wood, Ellis, and others had forums on Delphi. There was some back and forth from Wood and the woman he wanted a relationship with where it got to the point where she would politely, but very firmly (and very publicly, after all this went down on an open forum site) ask him to just stop pursuing her (he had it in his head that they were meant to be a married couple, but another Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction they were not destined to be). It was rather uncomfortable to watch this unfold in near real-time, but it is what it is.



Again, fantastic writer and I read of a lot of Wood's comic book output back in the days; but someone who brought about being "metooed" upon himself.



Anyway, enough of that as this should be a show worth watching.

