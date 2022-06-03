re: SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14)  H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX

I liked WU which I always like and the Sexual Woman, Ego as the pregnant women complaining about Rihanna, and the janitor Dua Lipa sketch.



The meatballs sketch was weird.



Paw Patrol was kind of weak.



Sucks Isaac did not get the best material though he went all out and should be allowed to host again.

