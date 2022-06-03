DVD Talk Forum

SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14)  H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX

SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14)  H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX

   
SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14)  H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX
Whoops this was last night!





Season 47 (2021-2022)
re: SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14)  H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX
Chloe is cute so I chuckled at Inventing Chloe. I saw the miniseries, too.

re: SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14)  H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX
I liked WU which I always like and the Sexual Woman, Ego as the pregnant women complaining about Rihanna, and the janitor Dua Lipa sketch.

The meatballs sketch was weird.

Paw Patrol was kind of weak.

Sucks Isaac did not get the best material though he went all out and should be allowed to host again.
Re: SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14)  H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX
I loved everything about Meatball.
everything.
