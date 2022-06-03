SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14) H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX
SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14) H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX
Whoops this was last night!
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
- SNL 11/06/21 (S47E05) H: Kieran Culkin - MG: Ed Sheeran
- SNL 11/13/21 (S47E06) H: Jonathan Majors - MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
- SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
- SNL 12/18/21 (S47E09) H: Paul Rudd - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: Bleachers
- SNL 01/22/22 (S47E11) H: Will Forte - MG: Måneskin
- SNL 01/29/22 (S47E12) H: Willem Dafoe - MG: Katy Perry
- SNL 02/19/22 (S47EXX) H: Rocco - MG: Rocco (This is a joke)
- SNL 02/26/22 (S47E13) H: John Mulaney - MG: LCD Soundsystem
- SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14) H: Oscar Issac - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 03/12/22 (S47E15) H: Zoë Kravitz - MG: Rosalía
re: SNL 03/05/22 (S47E14) H: Oscar Isaac - MG: Charli XCX
I liked WU which I always like and the Sexual Woman, Ego as the pregnant women complaining about Rihanna, and the janitor Dua Lipa sketch.
The meatballs sketch was weird.
Paw Patrol was kind of weak.
Sucks Isaac did not get the best material though he went all out and should be allowed to host again.
