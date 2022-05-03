Podcasts that review your favorite TV shows chronologically

I don't listen to many podcasts, but I have discovered a few lately which got me interested in finally going through a lot of my TV DVD/Blu-ray sets and then listening to a corresponding podcast. I noticed when looking for some various TV shows that some related podcasts many not always be the easiest to find since many don't have the actual name of the show in the podcast title.



So, I figured this might be a good spot to have people list some of their favorites with the name and also give their reviews of them, good or bad.



One I am currently enjoying is called "The Green Mile" and it reviews the 70's show The Incredible Hulk. I don't find the hosts too annoying, and they seem to be well informed and also have a love for the show no matter how dumb it gets (which I find key to enjoying podcasts like these).



Another one I tried is called "The Brady Bros" and it reviews The Brady Bunch chronologically. It pretty much sucks. The hosts are annoying and seem to have disdain for what they are watching. No love for the show at all. They do zero background research and deride the show more than anything. After suffering through several episodes (they are mercifully short) and even skipping to some later ones to see if they got any better (they didn't), I gave this one up. It just wasn't any fun to listen to. What is interesting is right after finding this show, I found another done by the actual actors Christopher Knight and Barry Williams who portrayed Peter and Greg. It is called The Real Brady Bros and is much more enjoyable but unfortunately, they just skip around and aren't reviewing the episodes chronologically.



Would love to find one on CHiPs, Buck Rogers, and Leave It To Beaver but didn't see any. Saw there was a couple of Miami Vice ones but haven't tried them yet.



If you have any chronological TV podcasts recommendations on ones to listen to or avoid, please list them and give some info. I have lots of other shows to watch and this is a fun and great way to get on track to watch or rewatch them.