Pieces of Her (Netflix) - S: Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote - premieres 3/4/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 37,680
Likes: 0
Received 2,292 Likes on 1,571 Posts
Pieces of Her (Netflix) - S: Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote - premieres 3/4/22
What if everything you thought you knew about your life was a lie? Based on the NY Times Bestseller by Karin Slaughter, and from the Producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in the new edge-of-your-seat thriller series, Pieces of Her.
A woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aaron Jeffery
· Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver
· Calum Worthy as Young Jasper
· David Wenham as Jasper
· Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass
· Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas
· Jessica Barden as Jane
· Joe Dempsie as Nick
· Nicholas Burton as Andrew Queller
· Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver
· Terry O'Quinn as Martin Queller
· Toni Collette as Laura
CREW INFORMATION:
· Bruna Papandrea as EP
· Casey Haver as EP
· Charlotte Stoudt as CRTR/EP
· Janice Williams as EP
· Karin Slaughter as BOOK/EP
· Lesli Linka Glatter as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Minkie Spiro as EP
· Steve Hutensky as EP
A woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Aaron Jeffery
· Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver
· Calum Worthy as Young Jasper
· David Wenham as Jasper
· Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass
· Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas
· Jessica Barden as Jane
· Joe Dempsie as Nick
· Nicholas Burton as Andrew Queller
· Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver
· Terry O'Quinn as Martin Queller
· Toni Collette as Laura
CREW INFORMATION:
· Bruna Papandrea as EP
· Casey Haver as EP
· Charlotte Stoudt as CRTR/EP
· Janice Williams as EP
· Karin Slaughter as BOOK/EP
· Lesli Linka Glatter as EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Minkie Spiro as EP
· Steve Hutensky as EP
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off