Pieces of Her (Netflix) - S: Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote - premieres 3/4/22

Quote:

What if everything you thought you knew about your life was a lie? Based on the NY Times Bestseller by Karin Slaughter, and from the Producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in the new edge-of-your-seat thriller series, Pieces of Her.



A woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.





PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Aaron Jeffery

· Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver

· Calum Worthy as Young Jasper

· David Wenham as Jasper

· Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass

· Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas

· Jessica Barden as Jane

· Joe Dempsie as Nick

· Nicholas Burton as Andrew Queller

· Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver

· Terry O'Quinn as Martin Queller

· Toni Collette as Laura



CREW INFORMATION:

· Bruna Papandrea as EP

· Casey Haver as EP

· Charlotte Stoudt as CRTR/EP

· Janice Williams as EP

· Karin Slaughter as BOOK/EP

· Lesli Linka Glatter as EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Minkie Spiro as EP

· Steve Hutensky as EP