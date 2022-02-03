The Tourist (HBO Max) -- S: Jamie Dornan -- Limited series -- Premieres 3/3/22

Quote:



Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive - except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.



