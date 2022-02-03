The Tourist (HBO Max) -- S: Jamie Dornan -- Limited series -- Premieres 3/3/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,232
Received 1,467 Likes on 1,073 Posts
The Tourist (HBO Max) -- S: Jamie Dornan -- Limited series -- Premieres 3/3/22
Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive - except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.
This is a 6 episode limited series that originally aired in the UK and Australia. Apparently it was a smash hit.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off